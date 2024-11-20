“I couldn’t finish him off” - Kongthoranee satisfied with Tagir Khalilov win despite not being able to end the fight early

Two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand was firing on all cylinders in his three-round unanimous decision victory over dangerous Russian Tagir Khalilov at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video.

Despite heading into the contest at a significant weight disadvantage, after Khalilov failed to make the flyweight limit and a catchweight was negotiated, Kongthoranee dominated with his pinpoint striking and heavy firepower.

In the end, Kongthoranee came away with a points victory on the judges' scorecards but failed to get the finish.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kongthoranee talked about the fight and graded his performance.

The 28-year-old Sor Sommai representative stated:

"In the second round, I tried to work on his legs and body, trying to finish him off but I couldn’t. In the third round, I kept going, changing my strategy to alternate between kicking from the top and bottom, which made him nervous, but I couldn’t finish him off. After three rounds, I was confident that I would win because I landed more punches."

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video took place live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, Nov. 9. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai returns in December to take on Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is coming back quickly to do battle with countryman Nakrob Fairtex in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live on Friday, Dec. 6 in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Catch the event on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's next fight.

