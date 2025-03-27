“I couldn’t use my right hand fully” - Nabil Anane reveals he fought Superlek with a lingering injury

Nabil Anane wanted to exact revenge on Superlek Kiatmoo9 so badly that he fought through a nagging injury.

Ad

The 20-year-old Algerian-Thai tower recently revealed that his hand hasn't fully recovered after sustaining an injury in his previous fight with Nico Carrillo.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion said his desire to even the score with his tormentor allowed him to push through the pain:

"My right hand is not 100% healed since my fight against Nico Carrillo. It’s around 70%-80% healed, and whole fight camp I couldn’t use my right hand fully."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Truth be told it didn't looked like Nabil Anane was handicapped at all in arguably the best performance of his career.

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete showcased his full evolution by eviscerating 'The Kicking Machine' for three rounds at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March 23.

The 6-foot-4 striker was still able to let his hands go, particularly his deadly one-two that kept Superlek at bay. After controlling the distance, Anane even landed his signature head kick, which sent the pound-for-pound best striker crashing to the canvas in round one.

Ad

Seeing Superlek losing his aura of invincibility, Anane pounced and totally dominated the Thai superstar en-route to a satisfying unanimous decision win.

Nabil Anane criticizes Superlek for missing weight

Nabil Anane's rematch with Superlek was supposed to be a five-round bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification battle.

However, it was downgraded into a three-round non-title bout after 'The Kicking Machine' missed weight and hydration and got stripped of the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Ad

Ad

Anane expressed his displeasure in the same Instagram post:

"And BTW. I have a fight purse three to four times less than his, yet I invest in a nutritionist to be on point. Meanwhile, he can’t even make weight properly."

Visit watch.onefc.com for the full replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.