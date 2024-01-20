"I cried like a baby" - Sean Strickland explains why 'The Boys' series on Amazon Prime makes him tear up

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland revealed that 'The Boys' TV series makes him emotional.

Strickland was posed the question while he was performing his promotional fight week duty of signing posters, and he had a prompt answer. Strickland explained how the show pushes him to the brink, and he has to control his emotions in front of his girlfriend, who cannot relate at all to the show.

The UFC middleweight champion said:

“You watched 'The Boys'? Bro, I cried like a baby in that show. Oh yeah, It’s f****d up. The other night, you know when the little superhero? And I’m sitting there like trying to keep this s**t contained, like my girl’s laying on me. I’m like [enacts stifled crying]. Gotta keep it in. My girl’s like, ‘You’re such a f*****g p***y.' I cry like a baby in that show."

He continued:

"Anyways, my girlfriend, I’m like, 'Baby, how could you not cry for this?' And my girl is like, 'Sean, you’re f****d up and your family is f****d up.' She’s like, 'My family is not f****d up, I can’t relate to any of this s**t.'”

Amazon Prime Video's drama series 'The Boys' is based on a comic book series of the same name and explores the heightened influence of superheroes and its protagonists seek to combat the moral exploitation by the superheroes.

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Dricus du Plessis promises to finish Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Sean Strickland will defend his middleweight title for the first time since capturing it last year in an upset against Israel Adesanya. He will headline UFC 297 against No.2 ranked contender Dricus du Plessis this Saturday.

The challenger is confident of a win and also the manner of it, stating in an interview that the fight will not go to the championship rounds. Rather, 'Stillknocks' aims to finish Strickland within the first three rounds:

"I finish Sean Strickland within the first three rounds of this fight. This fight is not going round four and five, there is no way."

The South African has also previously stated that the bout will not go the distance, citing both the fighters' pressure-heavy style of fighting.

Check out his full comments below:

Expand Tweet