"I'd absolutely destroy him" - Anthony Joshua receives dangerous threat from Fury family member

If Anthony Joshua can't fight Dillian Whyte, Hughie Fury is happy to replace 'The Body Snatcher'.

'AJ' has been out of the ring since an April return against Jermaine Franklin. In his first fight alongside new trainer Derrick James, Joshua scored a unanimous decision victory over '989 Assassin'. Following the win, the former champion called for a rematch with Dillian Whyte.

The two previously fought in December 2015, with Joshua scoring a knockout win. Eight years later, the two appear ready to run it back. Although there's been multiple starts and stops, Whyte reportedly signed to fight Joshua over the weekend.

In the event that the contest again runs into trouble, Hughie Fury is ready to step in. 'The Fist of Fury' has been out of the ring since an October 2021 win over Christian Hammer, but is now looking to return to the ring. In an interview with Boxing News, he called out Anthony Joshua.

Unsurprisingly, Fury slammed 'AJ', and opined that a fight between them wouldn't be close. In the interview, he stated:

“I’d absolutely destroy him, I don’t think he’s the same fighter. I do think he is a big stiff, he’s robotic and just throws 1 or 2 shots. As soon as he gets into those deep waters, he’s finished. I do believe that fight, I would win, and win in good fashion.

"But it’s okay talking and saying all these things, but you’ve got to back it up. And that’s what I am going to do. I’m more hungry than ever now to get back in there and take over this division – because it’s wide open.”

When is Anthony Joshua going to fight next?

Anthony Joshua will return on August 12th, but his opponent is unknown.

'AJ' has been going back and forth with Dillian Whyte over the last few months. While talks first seemed to be going well, Eddie Hearn shockingly announced the rematch was off last month.

The head of Matchroom Boxing later retracted those comments and stated that the talks were back on. According to Hearn, they've attempted to meet all of Whyte's demands, but it's unknown if he will sign.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Dillian Whyte has reportedly now SIGNED the contract for the Anthony Joshua rematch on Aug 12th. [According to Dillian Whyte has reportedly now SIGNED the contract for the Anthony Joshua rematch on Aug 12th. [According to @SkySports ‼️ Dillian Whyte has reportedly now SIGNED the contract for the Anthony Joshua rematch on Aug 12th. [According to @SkySports] https://t.co/voO2EDd4bD

According to recent reports, 'The Body Snatcher' officially signed to fight Anthony Joshua last night. However, the bout hasn't been confirmed as of now. Furthermore, given how many starts and stops there have been, this saga is likely not over.

Nonetheless, Eddie Hearn has been insistent that Joshua will return on August 12th in the U.K.

Poll : 0 votes