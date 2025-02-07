“I'd already beaten him” - Ellis Badr Barboza turned down rematch against Aliff to fight Prajanchai for the belt

Ellis Badr Barboza has little interest in looking back - only forward.

The 24-year-old British Muay Thai standout reveals he had the chance to run it back with Aliff Sor Dechapan, but Barboza has a goal, and he's not planning to take any detours on his way to Muay Thai gold.

"I just kept saying it in every interview, and then when I moved to Venum, a rematch with Aliff [Sor Dechapan] was on the cards, but I'd already beaten him," Barboza said in an interview with ONE Championship. "So then I was offered Prajanchai and I said fine, let's go. Simple as that."

Barboza, a former WBC European Muay Thai Champion, debuted on the world stage of ONE Championship in impressive fashion against Thai striker Thongpoon PK Saenchai.

In his sophomore outing six months later, he dropped the Thai-Malaysian fighter once en route to a split decision win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

"It'll all be worth it" - Ellis Badr Barboza ready to capture the biggest win of his career

After years of highs and lows, 'El Jefe' believes his time to claim Muay Thai's biggest prize has finally come.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ellis Badr Barboza said he's been patiently waiting for his chance to fight for his 26 pounds of gold:

"It's many years of ups and downs, trials and tribulations. Now I have the chance to show the world who I am. I first caught wind of this opportunity back in November. The carrot has been dangled since then, so I've had to be patient but it'll all be worth it."

Ellis Badr Barboza is slated to go up against Prajanchai in the main event card of ONE Fight Night 28. With the title shot only hours out, the world will soon see if the 24-year-old is worthy of the title of ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in US primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

