“It’ll all be worth it” - British slugger Ellis Badr Barboza ready to capture the biggest win of his career against Prajanchai in Bangkok

Ellis Badr Barboza is on the cusp of the biggest fight of his career, and he knows capturing that coveted piece of ONE Championship gold will solidify the hard work he's put into his career.

The British slugger will challenge two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Badr Barboza said capturing the strawweight Muay Thai throne would define and validate all the hardships he went through in his journey.

Ellis Badr Barboza said:

"It’s many years of ups and downs, trials and tribulations. Now I have the chance to show the world who I am. I first caught wind of this opportunity back in November. The carrot has been dangled since then, so I’ve had to be patient but it’ll all be worth it."

Badr Barboza was an absolute sensation in the British regional scene, and his stock skyrocketed when he became a WBC European Muay Thai champion.

In December 2023, Badr Barboza pulled off one of the best performances of his career when he folded Thai rising star Thongpoon PK Saenchai in the third round of his ONE Championship debut.

Badr Barboza then captured a hard-fought split decision win over Aliff Sor Dechapan at ONE Fight Night 23 to solidify his shot at the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Beating Prajanchai for the gold, however, is certainly the toughest test for Ellis Badr Barboza.

Prajanchai, who also holds the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, is one of this generation's most decorated fighters with an insane professional record of 343-52-3 including 6-1 in ONE Championship.

The 30-year-old was also a multi-time Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium world champion.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ellis Badr Barboza says he's always manifested his shot at ONE Championship gold

It can be said that Ellis Badr Barboza literally talked his world title shot into existence.

In the same interview with the promotion, 'El Jefe' said he always talked about a future shot at ONE Championship gold.

That shot is set to come to fruition in just a couple of days when he challenges Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 28:

"Even in conversations with my friends, I've always said it'll come to me. I've always been positive about it. All the energy around me is positive. So when I finally got the world title shot I was so happy. It's a dream come true to be doing this."

