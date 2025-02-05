“I don’t know how much he wants this” - Underdog Ellis Badr Barboza insists he’s hungrier than two-sport king Prajanchai 

Ellis Badr Barboza acknowledges that his ONE Fight Night 28 opponent Prajanchai PK Saenchai no longer has anything to prove in his illustrious career.

The two-sport world champion, after all, has a ridiculous 343 career wins to his name, to go along with the strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles on his shoulders.

Given Prajnachai's status as one of the best ever, and understandably a heavy favorite for this showdown, Barboza believes this could lead to his downfall.

As such, the British challenger is confident he can pull off the massive upset and leave Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with 26 pounds of gold this coming Friday.

'El Jefe' told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"He’s done everything already, so I don’t know how much he wants this. He’s already built his name."

A fighter with nothing to lose is certainly at his most dangerous. While Barboza has fully embraced his underdog mantra in the biggest fight of his career, it doesn't mean he's just going to roll over in defeat.

In fact, Prajanchai's greatness even motivates him more to showcase the best version of himself in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28.

The full event will air live in US primetime on Feb. 7, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ellis Badr Barboza ready to seize the moment against the mighty Prajanchai

Greatness comes when opportunity and preparation meet. Ellis Badr Barboza has been locked in on acquiring 26 pounds of gold since joining the best fighters in the home of martial arts.

After climbing up the ladder and earning a shot at the coveted strawweight Muay Thai crown, the Team Mehdi Zatout fighter is ready to capitalize on this career-defining opportunity by dethroning Prajanchai.

'El Jefe' told ONE:

“Now it’s my time to show the world what I can do. Maybe people don’t think I’m ready, but they’ll be shocked by this fight. I know my skills. I know my level. I have the hunger and the ambition to strike when it counts most."

