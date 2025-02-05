“He’s a legend of the sport” - Ellis Badr Barboza beyond honored to share the ring with Thai icon Prajanchai

Ellis Badr Barboza is determined to dethrone ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in their scheduled title match this week, However, he said that he has a lot of respect for what the Thai superstar has done in his career, and it is an honor to share the ring with him.

'El Jefe' spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, in line with is title bid against the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 24-year-old Birmingham, England native said:

“I’d been watching Prajanchai for years when I first started, as well. He’s a legend of the sport. You can’t take anything away from what he’s done. So now it’s a big honor to step in the ring with a name like Prajanchai.”

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Despite the high respect he has for his opponent, Ellis Badr Barboza is not allowing it to hinder his push to become the next British Muay Thai world champion in their clash at ONE Fight Night 28.

He said is coming in fully prepared, armed with the lessons he has picked up along his martial arts journey, starting from his days making a name for himself in the Muay Thai scene in England all the way now in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ellis Badr Barboza looks to take Muay Thai journey to another level with win at ONE Fight Night 28

British striker Ellis Badr Barboza said Muay Thai has given him a lot in life, something he looks to take to another level with a big win at ONE Fight Night 28.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate is out to realize his long-sought dream of becoming a world champion when he takes on Thai superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the latter's ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt. It is a goal he always had when he found a purpose doing the 'art of eight limbs'.

He shared this in a YouTube feature on him by Fightlore Official in line with his upcoming big fight:

"My childhood was fairly hard. I grew up without my father. Just my mum brought up me and my sister. So sometimes we were homeless. We were moving around, living in hostels. My mum struggled to make ends meet, you know. But I found Muay Thai, and I found a passion for Muay Thai when I was 12. And from that point, I was hooked on it. It gave me a focus and a goal in life."

Check out what he had to say below:

Entering ONE Fight Night 28, Ellis Badr Barboza scored his first win in ONE back in July after his debut outing in the promotion in December 2023 ended in a no contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.