“I’ve always said it’ll come to me” - Ellis Badr Barboza on manifesting his shot at ONE gold

24-year-old Ellis Badr Barboza has always believed his opportunity to become world champion will come... and now it has. On February 7, 'El Jefe' is facing off against the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing champion Prajanchai in a striking showdown to claim his own 26 pounds of gold.

This highly-anticipated title shot will take place at ONE Fight Night 28 in the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Barboza looked back at how his steadfast belief played a role in his journey to the top:

"Even in conversations with my friends, I've always said it'll come to me. I've always been positive about it. All the energy around me is positive. So when I finally got the World Title shot I was so happy. It's a dream come true to be doing this."

"I put in the work all the time" - Ellis Badr Barboza says there is no quit in him ahead of world title fight vs. Prajanchai

For Ellis Badr Barboza, getting to the top isn't just about faith. It's about persistent effort and putting in the work. In a behind-the-scene feature by Fightlore Official, the English fighter takes the opportunity to speak of his key to success: a mindset of discipline, focus, and diligence. He said:

"I would say my mindset. I'm very positive in my mindset. I'm very disciplined. I put in the work all the time like I stay focused. So, the mindset is the main one."

He also emphasized the importance of teamwork in preparing for the biggest fight of his career.

"If I have a hard fight, I would just study with my team, study with my training partners, and we will put a plan together. And this is what has made me successful."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

