“I put in the work all the time” - Ellis Badr Barboza says there is no quit in him ahead of world title fight vs Prajanchai

British striker Ellis Badr Barboza prides himself in putting in the work in training ahead of every competition he takes part in. It is the same tack he has as he takes on the biggest challenge of his career to date, going for the world title in his scheduled match next week.

'El Jefe' will vie for the strawweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a feature on him by Fightlore Official on YouTube as he prepared for his world title bid, Ellis Badr Barboza spoke about what he believes is the key to his success so far and how he intends to take it to another level.

The 24-year-old Birmingham native said:

"I would say my mindset. I’m very positive in my mindset. I’m very disciplined. I put in the work all the time like I stay focused. So, the mindset is the main one. If I have a hard fight, I would just study with my team, study with my training partners, and we will put a plan together. And this is what has made me successful."

Check out what he had to say in the video below, beginning at 4:03:

Ellis Badr Barboza made his ONE Championship debut in December 2023 against Thai Thongpoon PK Saenchai. It, however, ended in a no-contest. In his second match in the promotion back in July, he notched his first victory by split decision over Malaysian-Thai fighter Aliff Sor Dechapan.

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ellis Badr Barboza looks to take Muay Thai journey to a higher level at ONE Fight Night 28

Ellis Badr Barboza's Muay Thai journey has taken him to various twists and turns and is now looking to take it to a higher level when he competes for the world title against strawweight king Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8.

In a feature by Fightlore Official, Barboza shared his beginnings as a Muay Thai fighter and how it is serving as a motivation for him in his huge upcoming fight.

He said:

"I had my first fight when I was 12. It was just an amateur fight to start with. I didn't win this fight, but I love Muay Thai, so I stuck with it. I love the discipline of it. So, I went straight back to the gym and continued my journey in Muay Thai."

Out to clip his push to greater heights at ONE Fight Night 28 is Prajanchai, who will be defending the strawweight Muay Thai gold for the first time since unifying the division's belts in December 2023 with a KO win over erstwhile divisional king Joseph Lasiri.

