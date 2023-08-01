“I’d eat that like groceries” - Alexa Grasso ’s old Invicta FC photo stirs up mixed reactions from MMA fans

UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is undoubtedly one of the most exciting women's flyweights to watch in recent memory. The 29-year-old Mexican is riding an impressive five-fight win streak, with notable victories over Valentina Shevchenko and Maycee Barber.

Before signing with the UFC in August 2016, Grasso competed in the all-women MMA promotion Invicta FC. She went undefeated and had a promotional record of 4-0 after competing in Invicta for almost two years, from September 2014 - July 2016.

Fans recently came across a picture of Alexa Grasso from her days at Invicta FC and couldn't help but react to the Mexican contender's looks.

A Facebook post showed Grasso weighing in for her Invicta FC 18 fight against Jodie Esquibel, and fans expressed their reactions in the comments section.

One fan appreciated her toned abdomen muscles and wrote:

"Surfboard."

Another fan wrote:

"No hips, wide shoulders. Looks like a dude."

One user wrote:

"Women don't typically have an adonis belt."

Another user wrote:

"Minecraft lookin a**."

One fan claimed:

"I'm scared but ho*ny as hell."

Another fan wrote:

"Give me Megan Olivi."

One user wrote:

"I'd lick it."

Another fan stated:

"I'd eat that like groceries."

Screenshots from embedded Facebook post

Michael Bisping on Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are set to face off at a UFC Fight Night event at the T-Mobile Arena on September 16. Just six months after Grasso pulled off an incredible upset submission victory over the former 125-pound champion at UFC 285, the two will run it back for the title.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Alexa Grasso will defend her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko on Mexican Independence Day in Las Vegas, UFC announced Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/DJHmEWHMC9

Michael Bisping recently shared his opinion on the highly anticipated rematch, favoring the reigning champion to retain her title. Despite Valentina Shevchenko's impressive and dominant title reign in UFC women's flyweight history, Bisping believes that the Mexican fighter is the better fighter.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping shared his prediction and said:

"It might sound crazy, but I think Alexa is the better fighter. That doesn’t sound crazy to me at all. I thought Alexa looked really good. I think that Valentina Shevchenko has been a dominant force for so long, but everyone has their time. Everyone has their end. Everyone has their beginning of the end."

He continued:

"Maybe Alexa Grasso is just a better fighter. I thought she looked very well. It certainly wasn’t a fluke."

Watch the full video below:

Alexa Grasso is currently riding a five-fight win streak, with an undefeated run since moving to the flyweight division. Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko will look to redeem her shock loss after seven consecutive title defenses.