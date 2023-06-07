"I'd f**k Joe Rogan up" - Logan Paul weighs in on his chances in potential fights against UFC stars like Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz 

YouTuber Logan Paul was one of the first to usher in the wave of social media influencers boxing. He has since succesfully transitioned into a career in show business and wrestling, with him being a contracted WWE superstar.

Paul made his WWE debut in 2021 on Smackdown and has since been a feature in bouts involving the biggest WWE superstars including The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. In a recent interview with Bobby Lee and Khalyla on TigerBelly, Paul was quizzed with names of prominent combat sport athletes and asked how he felt he would fare against them.

He was confident of his chances in a boxing bout against Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. Paul also felt confident against Michael Bisping and Andrew Tate in a backyard brawl:

“Nate Diaz? Nah, he would kill me. [In a boxing match?] In a backyard brawl, with no gloves on, he’s just a f*****g dog. Boxing match I would win. [Conor McGregor] Boxing, I would win. I would I win, I’d beat Conor in boxing. [Backyard?] I would have to go with him, [Michael Bisping]. I think he’s old, I think I could take him in the backyard. [Andrew Tate], I’d take him in a backyard brawl too."

Logan Paul was sure that he stood no chance against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was most confident of taking on popular MMA personality Joe Rogan:

"[Israel] Adesanya would f*****g kill me. [Khabib Nurmagomedov], no chance. Boxing? I am not sure. [Francis Ngannou?] He would turn me into paper bush. [Joe Rogan] Ooh, I’d f**k Joe Rogan up.”

Logan Paul details grueling experience training with Israel Adesanya

Logan Paul recently trained with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

After Adesanya joined Alexander Volkanovski in becoming the first athletes to be sponsored by Prime, the sports drink company co-founded by Logan Paul, the two had a training session together.

Paul admitted that the training session took a toll on him and he was utterly dominated by Adesanya and his coach:

“These dudes beat my a*s today! [Craig Jones] is so good at Brazilian jiu-jitsu, what the f**k? His coach was telling him how to tap me out and he would do it at his leisure. I had no control. Bro, no, no. I got back to the house with a sore neck, my thumb was pointing in the other direction. That’s how those BJJ black belts are. You know immediately when you’re rolling with one.”

