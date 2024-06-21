“I’d fight in the UK next week” - Jonathan Haggerty would love to stage a massive event back home

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom says he's done his part in bringing ONE Championship to his backyard.

Now, it's just a matter of if and when the world's largest martial arts organization heads to London for their first ever live event.

Speaking to the Sky Sports MMA Club in a recent guest appearance, Haggerty says that now that he has both the Muay Thai and kickboxing belts, he's ready to defend either one in the United Kingdom.

'The General' stated:

"I mean, if it was up to me, I’d fight in the UK next week. I’d want to fight in the UK next week. But, hopefully, soon. Hopefully soon. The guys have always talked about bringing it to the UK. Now, I’ve got both the belts now. I’ve done my job. Now I got the belts and now I’m waiting for the chance for them to bring it to the UK."

Haggerty is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship today, and he has millions of fans around the world who support him, many of whom are his own countrymen.

A live event in London featuring Haggerty would be absolutely massive. Potential opponents include Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison and Scottish sensation Nico Carrillo.

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty to defend Muay Thai gold against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver

Two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty will put his bantamweight Muay Thai belt on the line against flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two lock horns at ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.