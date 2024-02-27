"I'd kick his little sticks" - Sean O'Malley picks Ryan Garcia apart for "delusional" MMA call-out

Ryan Garcia recently called out Sean O'Malley for an MMA fight, and the UFC bantamweight champion wasn't having any of it. O'Malley sounded off on Garcia for his call out and promised to hurt the boxer badly if they ever fought in the cage.

It's no secret that there's no love lost between the pair. Garcia and O'Malley have been feuding for ages and have offered to fight each other on several occasions. Last year, 'KingRy' expressed his desire to fight O'Malley in the boxing ring, and 'Sugar' was more than happy to oblige. However, the fight never materialized.

It now looks like Garcia wants to settle his beef with O'Malley in the octagon. The pugilist recently revealed that he'd love to fight the UFC champion in the octagon if Dana White was willing to pay him the right amount.

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley reacted to Garcia's offer to fight under MMA rules and said:

"Brother, I would kill you within minutes... It's not even realistic... It's crazy how stupid and delusional that is. It is a little bit crazy when I call out a boxer, a little bit. Not a ton, not a 100% crazy, just a little bit. When boxers say they want to fight in MMA, it's a 100% crazy."

He continued:

"I would kick him in the f**king body, kick his little sticks. I would do whatever the f**k I wanted to. I could box him with MMA gloves."

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below (4:00):

Sean O'Malley on a potential Ilia Topuria vs. Conor McGregor fight

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on a potential fight between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor. The UFC bantamweight champion doesn't see such a fight happening and pointed out that the Georgian-Spanish fighter would be at a massive weight disadvantage against the Irishman.

Soon after defeating Alexander Volkanovski via second-round knockout at UFC 298, the new UFC featherweight king called out McGregor and stated that he'd fight 'The Notorious' at any weight class.

During an episode of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley and his coach discussed Topuria's call-out. Admitting that while 'El Matador' was a dangerous fighter, 'Sugar' pointed out that McGregor was much heavier and said:

"I feel like it's so unrealistic. I would think Conor, but it is hard to say, I think we gotta see them next to each other. There's a reason for weight classes. Ilia is not big, he's f**king scary, but he's not big."

