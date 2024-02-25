Ryan Garcia's UFC callout sparks dire warning from "rainbow head" Sean O'Malley, fans go into frenzy

Fans have reacted to Sean O'Malley warning Ryan Garcia following the boxer's callout for a UFC fight.

O'Malley and Garcia have been at odds for quite some time now. The UFC superstar had previously claimed that he would be willing to fight 'KingRy' inside the squared circle. While there was no progress made regarding a potential boxing matchup between the two, Garcia recently called for a fight in the UFC.

Garcia suggested that he would fight O'Malley inside the octagon if Dana White offered him the right money:

"I’d fight Sean O’Malley in the UFC that’s it but Dana you’d have to cut me that real check."

Responding to Garcia's callout, O'Malley sent out a dire warning and said:

"Brother I KILL YOU within minutes."

Garcia responded by saying:

"@sugasean say less for real set it up rainbow head"

The back-and-forth between Garcia and the UFC bantamweight champion has sent fans into a frenzy. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"How much money do you owe? Word is you have been struggling from gambling and with a potential lawsuit from Golden Boy"

"Bro just stick to boxing and focus on Devin"

"A couple million wouldn't fix your gambling debt"

Roy Jones Jr. on Ryan Garcia's problem with "upper-echelon fighters"

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has given his thoughts on a major drawback of Ryan Garcia's biggest strength. During an interview with Fight Hype, Jones Jr. spoke about Garcia's powerhouse of a left hook.

The boxing legend acknowledged that the power shot has wasted many of Garcia's opponents but opined on how it is something that higher level fighters can see coming:

“I think he’s an awesome fighter but the problem in my opinion is that Ryan has a left hook that is a killer but everybody knows it. So, until he gets something else or knows how to disguise it, he’s going to have a hard time with the upper-echelon fighters. The regular fights he will kill, cause if he hits you with a left hook it’s over, but the guys who know not to get hit like 'Tank' did, it’s going to be a problem."

Check out Roy Jones Jr.'s full comments on Ryan Garcia below (0:24):