'I'd like to create history' - Bellator star Patricio Freire issues cross-promotional challenge to UFC legend Max Holloway

Patricio Freire doesn't remain interested in signing with the UFC but remains open to a cross-promotional fight. The reigning Bellator double champion has expressed his desire to share the stage with Max Holloway in a fight between two of the world's best featherweights.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Patricio Freire has claimed that he would like a go at the fighters who people think he isn't capable of beating or the ones people believe would beat Freire easily.

While signing for the UFC is not on Pibtull's radar, he would instead prefer to create history with something new in the sport with a big cross-promotion fight.

“I definitely want to have a shot at those guys – especially the ones that people say I can’t beat or that would beat me easily. It's not that the UFC interests me most, actually. I’d like to create history, something new in the sport – to create a big cross-promotion, like in boxing (where) you have the champions sometimes fighting each other. That’s what we’re missing in MMA right now. I’d like to be the guy to start that.”

Float like a 🦋

Sting like a 🐝 pic.twitter.com/FvfTl5a5wF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 17, 2021

The current Bellator featherweight champion added that UFC's Max Holloway could choose to come to Bellator to set up a huge fight. Patricio Freire believes that 'Blessed' coming to Bellator would see a change from the top guys in the UFC.

“(The future) belongs to God,” Freire said. “We’ll see what’s next. Maybe Max Holloway gets tired of making pennies in the UFC and comes to Bellator so we can make a huge stadium show in Hawaii. We could see a change from the top guys from the UFC (coming) to Bellator."

Looks like The “B”League is the new A League. Congrats to another former @BellatorMMA champ Volkov on a great @UFC performance last night . #ufcvegas18 #Ateam — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) February 7, 2021

Patricio Freire is one of the two double champions currently in Bellator

Having already won the Bellator featherweight title, Patricio Freire challenged UFC's newest signee Michael Chandler at Bellator 221. The Brazilian fighter would go on to beat Chandler via first-round TKO to win the Bellator lightweight title.

In doing so, Patricio Freire became the second fighter currently in Bellator to hold two-division world championships at the same time. The other being Ryan Bader, who holds two belts as well.