“I’d like to get on that card” - Jacob Smith wants a rematch with Rodtang in ONE’s upcoming Denver return 

UK's Muay Thai superstar Jacob Smith is set to face Denis 'The Bosnian Menace' Puric in a three-round contest at ONE Fight Night 21 tonight inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Coming off a massive KO win over Walter Goncalves late last year, Smith is looking to notch another highlight reel victory. The fighting Brit is gunning for another shot at his division's long-standing king, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The last time Smith met 'The Iron Man' was back in 2022, he lost via unanimous decision, which was also the Brit's promotional debut.

In an interview with CountFilms TV on YouTube, Jacob Smith revealed his plans when it comes to rematching Rodtang if and when he wins tonight:

“I want that [rematch with Rodtang]. I’d like that fight at the end of the year, the September 6 card in Colorado, Superlek vs. Haggerty. I’d like to get on that card.”

Watch the full interview here:

Jacob Smith's opponent, Denis Puric, is also hunting Rodtang

Unsurprisingly, Jacob Smith's opponent, Denis Puric, is also looking to challenge Rodtang for the belt in the near future. In an interview with ONE Championship 'The Bosnian Menace' had some bold words for 'The Iron Man':

"I'm here for Rodtang and Rodtang only. I'm just touching these guys up because ONE wants me to. But they can't hide Rodtang from me forever. He's gonna have to come out sooner or later."

With both Puric and Smith coming off KO wins leading up to ONE Fight Night 21, this bout will be sure to produce fireworks from start to finish. With a possible world title shot going to the victor, look to see both warriors swinging for the fences the moment the opening bell rings. This might very well steal the show.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

