“I’d like the see the rematch” - Jonathan Haggerty says Nabil Anane deserves respect but may have more to prove

Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane's most recent achievement involves doing what most thought was impossible - beating Superlek, who had been undefeated since 2022. Not just beat him, but do it so thoroughly over three rounds to earn a unanimous decision win from the judges at ONE 172.
That said, Jonathan Haggerty isn't quite ready to call the book closed on that matchup.
Speaking with the South China Morning Post, "The General" Haggerty said he wants to see a trilogy fight between Anane and Superlek:
“[You] can’t take nothing away from Nabil. The way he dispatched of Nico and the way he’s just beat Superlek, can’t take nothing away from him whether he (Superlek) turned up 100% or not - he should have, but he didn’t. So yeah, can’t take credit away from him, but I’d like the see the rematch of them too."
“Hungry and firing on all cylinders” - Liam Harrison expects the real Superlek to show up in possible trilogy with Nabil Anane
It's not just Jonathan Haggerty - other high-profile fighters are also banking on a trilogy fight, and one notable name to call it out is UK veteran Liam Harrison.
Only if we're getting the full Superlek experience, that is.
"But again, like I said, if we’re going to get treated to another five-round fight like it should have been now, when a hundred percent Superlek turns up, who is hungry and firing on all cylinders," Harrison said.
The last fight left room for questions, with Superlek failing hydration and seeming as if he wanted to be anywhere but there. What was supposed to be the unification fight for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belts was downgraded into a regular bout upon then-champ Superlek being stripped of it on the scale.
The next time around, if both men enter the ring in their best states, there's a good chance the third time could be an even sweeter treat.
ONE 172 is available via replay on watch.onefc.com.