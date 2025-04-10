  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I’d like the see the rematch” - Jonathan Haggerty says Nabil Anane deserves respect but may have more to prove

“I’d like the see the rematch” - Jonathan Haggerty says Nabil Anane deserves respect but may have more to prove

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 10, 2025 08:26 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty (left) and Nabil Anane (right)
Jonathan Haggerty (left) and Nabil Anane (right)

Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane's most recent achievement involves doing what most thought was impossible - beating Superlek, who had been undefeated since 2022. Not just beat him, but do it so thoroughly over three rounds to earn a unanimous decision win from the judges at ONE 172.

Ad

That said, Jonathan Haggerty isn't quite ready to call the book closed on that matchup.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, "The General" Haggerty said he wants to see a trilogy fight between Anane and Superlek:

“[You] can’t take nothing away from Nabil. The way he dispatched of Nico and the way he’s just beat Superlek, can’t take nothing away from him whether he (Superlek) turned up 100% or not - he should have, but he didn’t. So yeah, can’t take credit away from him, but I’d like the see the rematch of them too."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

“Hungry and firing on all cylinders” - Liam Harrison expects the real Superlek to show up in possible trilogy with Nabil Anane

It's not just Jonathan Haggerty - other high-profile fighters are also banking on a trilogy fight, and one notable name to call it out is UK veteran Liam Harrison.

Ad

Only if we're getting the full Superlek experience, that is.

"But again, like I said, if we’re going to get treated to another five-round fight like it should have been now, when a hundred percent Superlek turns up, who is hungry and firing on all cylinders," Harrison said.

The last fight left room for questions, with Superlek failing hydration and seeming as if he wanted to be anywhere but there. What was supposed to be the unification fight for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belts was downgraded into a regular bout upon then-champ Superlek being stripped of it on the scale.

Ad

The next time around, if both men enter the ring in their best states, there's a good chance the third time could be an even sweeter treat.

ONE 172 is available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी