"I’d like to see that", "Just finding ways to get smashed now" - Fans stunned as Eddie Hall challenges Logan and Jake Paul to wild 1v2 MMA fight

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall challenged Logan Paul and Jake Paul to a two-on-one MMA fight. The offer quickly went viral, sparking hilarious reactions from fans.

Hall has experience in two-on-one MMA fights, as he previously took on the Neffati brothers under the World Freak Fight League banner and secured a dominant victory.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Hall challenged the Paul brothers and boldly claimed that he could defeat them both.

Happy Punch shared a clip from the interview on Instagram, sparking reactions from several MMA enthusiasts who quickly flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

One fan speculated that the Paul brothers would destroy Hall, writing:

“Hate the brothers but yeah they'll demolish dude.”

Another MMA enthusiast predicted how the fight would unfold, writing:

“Logan shoots for the legs and Jake knocks him out lol.”

One Instagram user added:

"Eddie's just finding ways to get smashed now 😂.”

Another fan commented:

“Ngl I'd like to see that, don't think it goes that way though 😂.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Eddie Hall challenging Logan and Jake Paul. [Screenshots courtesy: @happypunch on Instagram]

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson last November. He is eyeing a return to the ring and is currently searching for his next opponent.

Logan Paul questions Jake Paul for his callout of Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul recently called out two-time WBC heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for a boxing bout on a podcast episode.

Logan Paul, in a vlog on his YouTube channel, questioned Jake about the callout and jokingly asked if he was on cocaine when he made the challenge.

In response, 'The Problem Child' claimed that they have verbally agreed to the bout and that it is set to take place in 2026:

“No, I don't do that thing [cocaine], [but he's still Anthony Joshua] Which is stiff, no rhythm, no skill, just power… Yeah [I'm serious], it is in 2026. We already talked.”

Check out Jake Paul and Logan Paul’s discussion below:

