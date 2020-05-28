"I'd love to fight him again" - Kamaru Usman on rematch with Colby Covington 

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is weighing his options for his next title defense. Usman had recently called out former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor but looks like the Irishman's disinterest has led to "The Nigerian Nightmare" shifting his interests elsewhere.

Kamaru Usman recently spoke on the possibility of a rematch against former title contender Colby Covington and though the Nigerian fighter stated that Covington doesn't deserve a rematch, he doesn't mind running it back with the outspoken welterweight whose jaw he broke at UFC 245.

Usman's fight against Covington at UFC 245 is widely considered as one of the best fights of 2019 as both fighters engaged in a "phone booth" style of fighting which entertained the fans aplenty. Usman took control of the evenly poised fight in the later rounds, managing to finish Covington in the fifth and final round.

Kamaru Usman said he enjoyed fighter Colby Covington

While some people are of the view that there should be a rematch between the pair, Usman doesn't necessarily feel that way. However, even though Usman is of the view that Covington doesn't deserve a rematch, the former is willing to run it back with "Chaos".

“A lot of people are saying ‘rematch with Colby, rematch with Colby’, like, why the f*** does Colby deserve a rematch?Was he the champion that I just took the belt off of? That’s the craziest thing to me. A contender fights for the belt and gets knocked out, and then everyone is like ‘rematch?’. For what? But down the line I would absolutely love to fight him again because it was a fun fight. I had as much fun in that fight as everybody had watching the fight. But for everyone saying ‘you need to do that rematch’, for what? Was he the champion? No, I was the champion, and I went out there and defended my belt.”