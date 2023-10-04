“I’d love to get flipped if by him in the cage” - Michael Chandler calls out MMA’s cultural icon as Conor McGregor's comeback hangs in the balance

Michael Chandler called out for a potential fight against Nate Diaz as the shadows of doubt loomed over Conor McGregor's much-anticipated return.

McGregor and Chandler were pitted against each other as rival coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31 this year, where the season's focus was the prospect of a future clash between the two. However, despite the anticipation for 'The Notorious' to make his octagon return, the prospective match is still under close scrutiny.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Michael Chandler discussed the uncertainty surrounding a potential clash with the former two-division champion, casting a shadow of doubt on McGregor's comeback.

However, 'Iron' also suggested that if McGregor doesn't make a comeback in a worst-case scenario, he's enthusiastic about facing none other than Nate Diaz. He stated:

"There are definitely some moments where I'm like, 'Hey man is Conor coming back, is he just trolling us all, is he a real fighter anymore, and then you think, who's a real fighter?.' Nate Diaz is a real fighter, I'm a real fighter. Diaz has always been a guy that I wanted to fight not because I dislike him, I just respect a hell lot of him. I think it will be a lot of fun and I'd love to get smacked by him and flipped off by him in the cage and that would be fun."

Nate Diaz became a free agent after securing a submission victory over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 last September. The Stockton native then transitioned into the squared circle in August and faced a unanimous decision loss in his debut against Jake Paul.

Michael Chandler hints tentative showdown with Conor McGregor at UFC 300

Michael Chandler's determination to resolve unfinished business with Conor McGregor remains resolute.

During the aforementioned episode of The MMA Hour, Chandler raised the prospect of the long-anticipated bout with McGregor potentially occurring at the UFC 300 mega event in April 2024:

"The fight is still happening. The fight is not booked for a date, the fight is not booked for a venue. But the fight is booked between Chandler and Conor. There's no way that Conor comes back and doesn't fight me."

He added:

"It makes a lot of sense that there's a very historic card is coming up with the UFC. My heart of hearts says that the biggest fight we've seen in a very long time, the biggest card that the UFC is gonna put together since, UFC 200 or UFC 100. So, my gut says we might be waiting on till UFC 300."

