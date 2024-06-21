“I’d love to give the fans what they want” - Jonathan Haggerty hopes Liam Harrison ‘grows a pair’ to make superfight

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom has made it very clear that he wants to fight British Muay Thai legend 'Hitman' Liam Harrison.

The 27-year-old double champ believes he could sell out the O2 Arena in London if he and Harrison were to fight.

Haggerty is willing. However, Harrison has indeed appeared reluctant to make the fight happen, citing the massive age gap between the two.

Haggerty is 27, while Harrison is now 38. More importantly, 'Hitman' has been in countless ring wars which tend to take a toll on the body, whereas Haggerty is just barely entering his physical prime.

Nonetheless, 'The General' wants the fight. He told the Sky Sports MMA Club:

"Well, we’ll have to get him face-to-face, and I’ll tell him face-to-face that I wanna fight him. Then maybe we’ll agree then and then we’ll depend on the paper."

Haggerty feels the UK fans would be all over it if the two found themselves in the ring together. He added:

"Yeah, for sure, you know. We both are the best in the UK, there’s no doubt about it. And once that fight gets agreed, if it ever does get agreed, I feel the fans are gonna start jumping on it. They’d love it. Me as a fighter, I’d love to give the fans what they want, you know. And I feel yeah, Liam Harrison versus Jonathan Haggerty, that’s what all the fans are calling for. And yeah, hopefully, one day, he grows a pair, and we can get it on."

Jonathan Haggerty to battle Superlek Kiatmoo9 for bantamweight Muay Thai throne at ONE 168: Denver

Before 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty can even think of a fight with Liam Harrison, he has to get past his next test.

Haggerty is set to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.