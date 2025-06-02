"I'd love to win by knockout" - Dzhabir Dzhabrailov eyes third straight KO vs Nicolas Vigna at ONE Fight Night 32

Turkish MMA rising star Dzhabir Dzhabrailov is planning a grand US primetime debut on June 6, as he is scheduled to face Nicolas Vigna in a lightweight clash as part of the ONE Fight Night 32 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in his pre-fight interview, Dzhabrailov revealed that he wants another knockout stoppage victory to continue his ascent under the world's largest martial arts organization. He said:

"The last two fights went well for me. Of course, I'd love to win by knockout, but I'll be ready for all three rounds."

The young combat sports sensation performed well in his first two outings at ONE Friday Fights when he knocked out Eduardo Freitas in September 2024 and Khusan Urakov last January.

Those two victories only lasted less than a minute, eventually earning him a spot in the main roster of the promotion.

Dzhabir Dzhabrailov expressed his readiness for upcoming showdown against Nicolas Vigna at ONE Fight Night 32

During the same interview with ONE Championship, the Team Amir representative doubled down on his readiness to a splash in his first major appearance on US primetime. Vigna wants to put the lights out on anyone that will be put in front of him inside the cage.

Dzhabrailov also proclaimed that he is more than ready to face 'El Paisa' and showcase the body of work he has put in for this training camp, as he stated:

"He doesn't need it like I do. I'm ready to knock down anyone standing in my way. I'm 100 percent prepared for this clash."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

