Dzhabir Dzhabrailov is ready "to knock down anyone" to continue meteoric rise in ONE's lightweight MMA bracket

Undefeated Turkish MMA phenom Dzhabir Dzhabrailov will make his US primetime June 6 as he takes on Nicolas Vigna in the curtain-opener of the ONE Fight Night 32 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of this exciting lightweight MMA clash, Dzhabrailov spoke to ONE Championship in a recent interview and said that he will show that he's on a different level than Vigna because he wants to continue his ascent in the division, as he declared:

"He doesn't need it like I do. I'm ready to knock down anyone standing in my way. I'm 100 percent prepared for this clash."

The 20-year-old phenom was a standout in the weekly ONE Friday Fights cards, where he scored first-round TKO/KO finishes over Eduardo Freitas in September 2024 and Khusan Urakov in January 2025.

Now, Dzhabrailov aims to extend this perfect run under the world's largest martial arts organization and continue making a splash in the weight class.

Dzhabir Dzhabrailov and Nicolas Vigna join other ONE Championship stars in thrilling ONE Fight Night 32 card in Bangkok

Apart from this lightweight MMA showdown between Dzhabir Dzhabrailov and Vigna, other ONE Championship stars will also see action.

Notable names like Dmitrii Kovtun, number five-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Estupinan, teenage sensation Johan Ghazali, former ONE lightweight MMA world title challenger Alibeg Rasulov, Taiki Naito, and Ibragim Dauev.

In the card's co-main event, Aliff Sor Dechapan will face Elmehdi El Jamari in a strawweight Muay Thai fight, while No. 5-ranked divisional contender Nakrob Fairtex and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi take the center stage in the main event in a crucial flyweight Muay Thai battle.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

