“Excited to continue developing my career” - Johan Ghazali looking to get back on the winning track against Diego Paez

Johan Ghazali focused on continuing to develop his fighting career.

Four months ago, Ghazali suffered his second defeat under the ONE Championship banner, a unanimous decision against fellow flyweight Muay Thai prospect Johan Estupinan.

The 18-year-old phenom returned to the drawing board and plans to showcase his improvements on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32.

While speaking to ONE, 'Jojo' provided this update about his fighting career:

"I’m back in Bangkok now. After the fight against Johan Estupinan, I took like two to three weeks off. But then I was back at the gym at home. And now, I’m back in Thailand. I’ve been here for a bit and excited to continue developing my career."

Johan Ghazali's upcoming opponent is Diego Paez, a 31-year-old American-Columbian striker. Paez made his ONE debut in February and endured a split decision loss against Sean Climaco.

ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Diego Paez refuses to be "stepping stone" for Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali is widely considered a future world title challenger who needs more experience to reach his full potential.

Meanwhile, Diego Paez doesn't have the same timeframe to develop as Ghazali, making every opportunity more significant.

During an interview with Combat Sports Today, Paez had this to say about not being a "stepping stone" for Ghazali's rise:

"For sure. I'm very excited. I'm blessed. I know ONE really likes to promote them, and I know I can read between the lines. I see what people think and I see what's going on, but I'm not a stepping stone. You guys aren't going to, you know, you're not going to use me as a marketing tool."

Johan Ghazali started his ONE Championship tenure with five consecutive wins, including four by knockout.

The 18-year-old phenom has since suffered two setbacks in three fights against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat (unanimous decision loss), Josue Cruz (first-round knockout win), and Johan Estupinan (unanimous decision loss).

Watch Paez's entire interview with Combat Sports Today below:

