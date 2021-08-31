"I'd make Jake Paul swallow his teeth" - Conor McGregor's sparring partner Dylan Moran calls out 'The Problem Child'

Conor McGregor's sparring partner Dylan Moran has issued a chilling warning to YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul following the 24-year-old's win against Tyron Woodley on August 29.

Paul managed to keep his undefeated run in professional boxing intact by getting his hand raised via split decision at the end of eight rounds.

Despite getting rocked badly midway through the fight, Jake Paul miraculously recovered and showed more activity than his opponent in the remaining rounds, which clinched the fight on the judges' scorecards.

Dylan Moran, however, wasn't impressed with Paul's performance on the night. He saw glaring errors in the internet star's technique and pointed them out on Twitter.

Moran further said he wants to fight Jake Paul and "make him swallow his teeth" in a potential showdown. Moran said that he wants to put an end to 'this circus' by brutally beating 'The Problem Child' inside the boxing ring.

"I’d make @jakepaul swallow his teeth. And end this circus. The guy closes his eyes throwing punches." Wrote Dylan Moran on Twitter.

I’d make @jakepaul swallow his teeth

And end this circus



The guy closes his eyes throwing punches 🤦‍♂️ — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul claims Tyron Woodley is a tougher opponent than Conor McGregor

Jake Paul is now 4-0 in his professional career and has three knockout victories in four fights.

Jake Paul's victory this past weekend was the first time he's gone past two rounds in a fight, and it's clear Woodley put him to the test. Following the fight, Jake Paul claimed that 'The Chosen One' was a more difficult opponent than Conor McGregor would be inside the squared circle.

In the post-fight press conference, Jake Paul stated the following:

"I'm five wins in a row. He is one and three in the past four years. So, guy needs to get off of his little vodka or whatever the f*** his brand is, and sober up and start to get back in the f***ing gym and then we can f***ing fight. But to be honest, no way he hits harder than Woodley, he doesn't weigh as much as Woodley, he's shorter than Woodley. I said it before the fight, I think Woodley is a harder fight than him, especially on the way he's going. Conor's going down, I'm going up. Woodley came in game. We'll see," Jake Paul said.

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Harvey Leonard