"I'd do it for money" - Tom Aspinall shuts down Dwayne Johnson fight talk but leaves $5 million UFC fight option open

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 27, 2025 11:16 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) talks about potential Dwayne Johnson (right) MMA fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Tom Aspinall recently shared his thoughts on a potential MMA fight against Dwayne Johnson. He expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Johnson but stated that he would only agree to the fight if he received at least $5 million.

Aspinall is currently the UFC heavyweight champion, while Johnson is busy promoting his upcoming movie, The Smashing Movie, which is a biopic about the life of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Johnson has been participating in various interviews and podcasts ahead of the film's release.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio, 'The Rock' was asked how he would perform in a potential fight against Aspinall. In response, Johnson said:

"He could separate my jaw. So, it's wise of me to be nice to him."
Aspinall, who was also present in the conversation via phone call, shared his thoughts on a potential fight against Johnson as well:

"I mean, I agree. If that's what you're asking? I do think I could beat The Rock up. But I wouldn't want to. I'd do it for money. We'll start low. We'll go five million."

Check out Tom Aspinall and Dwayne Johnson's comments below:

Dwayne Johnson previews Tom Aspinall's potential WWE move

Tom Aspinall is set to defend his heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on Oct. 25. Ahead of the bout, Dwayne Johnson shared his thoughts on Aspinall's potential transition to professional wrestling and WWE.

In a recent interview with KISS XTRA, Johnson commented:

"I love Tom [Aspinall]. I got a lot of respect for him. I think he would be a great WWE performer. He's a kind of guy you just already know who's just disciplined and committed, and he's a fan, and that's the thing, right, with the fighters. We've had a lot of fighters try and crossover into WWE, and it's not always for everybody. But Tom would be fun."
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
