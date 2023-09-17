"I'd pay to watch that 15s fight" - UFC world wants 'delusional' NBA star James Johnson humbled for claiming he can beat Jon Jones in MMA

NBA star James Johnson got brutally trolled for claiming that he could defeat MMA great Jon Jones with a year’s worth of training in defensive grappling. Jones is a former UFC light heavyweight champion who has defeated three generations of elite MMA talent during his storied UFC career. Many consider him as the greatest martial artist in history.

During a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Indiana Pacers star James Johnson stated that he has the physical attributes and the striking skills to outshine Jon Jones. However, he needs to work on the grappling defense to negate the advantage ‘Bones’ has. He said:

“I think I could beat him for real! But like I said, with a year of training defense, I just need ground defense”

MMA Twitter furiously reacted to Johnson’s remarks and launched a scathing attack on his claims. Here are some reactions that caught our attention:

Fan reactions to James Johnson's statement via Bloody Elbow Twitter

Jon Jones is set to take on heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic in November

Jon Jones made the much-anticipated move to the heavyweight division in 2023 and captured the UFC heavyweight title by defeating striking ace Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

He will attempt the first defense of his title against former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at the UFC 295 PPV event on November 11, 2023. Miocic is the most accomplished heavyweight in UFC history and a potential win over him will strengthen Jones’ legacy further.