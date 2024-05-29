"I'd be ready in June or July" - Regian Eersel wants Alexis Nicolas rematch booked before he gets married

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel is the absolute definition of hard work and dedication to one's craft.

'The Immortal' is coming off his first-ever loss in eight years last April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 where Alexis Nicolas was able to pull off the biggest upset of the year thus far by claiming his lightweight kickboxing world title.

But instead of wallowing in despair, Eersel is taking things in stride and wants nothing more than to have the rematch happen just a few months before a big day in his life.

Trending

Eersel said the following about rematching 'Barboza' in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Of course, I want the rematch [versus Alexis Nicolas] as quick as possible. I told ONE Championship I'd be ready in June or July first, right before my wedding. We will see [how it goes]."

Regian Eersel previously stated that he would want to have the rematch after his wedding in August, but his latest comments about fighting even before his big day speaks volumes about how committed he is to being the very best that he can be.

Regian Eersel addresses potential rematch with Russian opponent

A veteran with over 66 total fights to his name, one name that Eersel could face again is that of Dmitry Menshikov - the man he knocked out in 46 seconds last June.

Regian Eersel said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think my next defense for my Muay Thai belt will be against Dmitry [Menshikov]. I think the second fight will be tougher than the first fight, of course. I've already prepared for war in the first fight, he's a tough opponent. And I think the second fight, the rematch, will be tougher."

Following his loss to Eersel, Menshikov reinvented himself and produced three straight knockout wins in the hopes of landing that rematch opportunity.