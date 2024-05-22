"The second fight will be tougher" - Regian Eersel expects Dmitry Menshikov to push him to the limit in possible rematch

ONE Muay Thai lightweight world champion Regian Eersel is prepared for all challengers. His next world title defense, however, might come against a familiar name.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA's Kyle Dimond and Nic Atkin, 'The Immortal' noted he is of the opinion that a second meeting with Dmitry Menshikov might be in his immediate future:

"I think my next defense for my Muay Thai belt will be against Dmitry [Menshikov]. I think the second fight will be tougher than the first fight, of course. I've already prepared for war in the first fight, he's a tough opponent. And I think the second fight, the remeatch, will be tougher."

Check out the full interview with Regian Eersel below:

The Surinamese combat sports star shared the circle with Menshikov in June 2023 when the Russian challenged Eersel for the lightweight Muay Thai world title in his promotional debut. Eersel made short work of him thanks to a left hook knockout in less than a minute.

Dmitry Menshikov ready for Regian Eersel do-over

Menshikov has since bounced back with three explosive knockout finishes and told Sportskeeda MMA that he has been ready for a rematch with Regian Eersel:

"The last time I had the title shot, it was jsut a mistake. It was a random thing that happened. So I need to prove a lot of thigns to myself. Again, I'm just a normal guy. I'm doing my job. And I'm ready for anything. Of course, I deserve the title shot."

As for Eersel, his last foray inside the circle saw him lose his first fight in over eight years as Alexis Nicolas produced an upset to claim his lightweight kickboxing world championship at ONE Fight Night 21.

In case you missed out on any of the action from ONE Fight Night 21, catch the replay live via Amazon Prime in the United States and Canada.