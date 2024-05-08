Dmitry Menshikov prepared for payback against Regian Eersel: "I deserve the title shot"

Dmitry Menshikov had a difficult start to life in ONE Championship, but he hasn't let that define his run in the promotion.

The Russian contender came into ONE with hype behind him as he booked his place in a title shot for his debut.

ONE Fight Night 11 was a tough night for Menshikov as he was stopped by Regian Eersel in the first round to put a stop to any fairytale story of going straight to the top.

However, since then, he has proven himself to be far better than that initial showing may have suggested.

With three consecutive wins since that point, all over other serious contenders, with all three victories coming via knockout, Menshikov is now back to where he belongs.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda MMA after his latest win at ONE Fight Night 22, he spoke about this redemption tour that he's been on:

"The last time I had the title shot, it was just a mistake. It was a random thing that happened. So I need to prove a lot of things to myself. Again, I'm just a normal guy. I'm doing my job. And I'm ready for anything. Of course, I deserve the title shot."

Watch the full interview below:

Dmitry Menshikov is made of sterner stuff

His ONE Fight Night 11 debut ended so quickly that fans didn't get to see any part of Dmitry Menshikov and the strengths that he brings to the table.

However, he has more than made up for it since then with devastating finishing ability, a more measured approach and cold toughness.

His latest win over Sinsamut Klinmee showed all three attributes combined to get the finish in the third round after a difficult start to the fight.

Menshikov has proven himself as of late and while his debut didn't go to plan, everything is back on course.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 22 via the free event replay.