"I'm going to do everything to be champion" - Dmitry Menshikov has sights on Regian Eersel after destruction of Sinsamut

Russian knockout artist and former ONE world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov wants a rematch against former two-sport king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel. The 26-year-old says he will stop at nothing to get it.

Menshikov put together an awe-inspiring come-from-behind knockout win over a beloved Thai star over the weekend and says he's coming after the Surinamese fighter next.

Speaking in his official post-fight interview backstage, Menshikov reiterated his desire to square off with 'The Immortal'.

Menshikov stated:

"Yeah, yeah. About the fight with [Regian Eersel], as I mentioned before, multiple times, I want to be the champion, yeah. And I'm going to do everything to be the champion."

Menshikov locked horns with fellow former ONE world title challenger and hometown bet Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, May 4th.

Menshikov scored an emphatic third-round knockout after falling behind on the scorecards early.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Russian KO artist Dmitry Menshikov says he had no doubt he could beat Sinsamut Klinmee: "I knew that this was going to happen"

Despite falling behind on the judges' scorecards early, Russian star Dmitry Menshikov's confidence never swayed. In fact, the hard-hitting striker says there was no shadow of doubt in his mind that he would beat Sinsamut Klinmee.

Menshikov told ONE Championship veteran broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after his fight:

"I knew everything. I knew that this was going to happen. I knew that he was gonna be tired after the second round, he's gonna move forward, and then before the third round [ended], I knew I was gonna finish him. Thanks to God, thanks to everyone."