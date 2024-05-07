Dmitry Menshikov unfazed by Lumpinee Stadium crowd against local hero Sinsamut: "I was doing my job"

Dmitry Menshikov had no problem blocking out any external factors in order to keep his eyes on the prize at ONE Fight Night 22. The Russian contender stepped foot inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium once again for another huge lightweight Muay Thai clash.

As former title challengers, his fight with Sinsamut Klinmee was always going to be a big occasion, and the fans inside Lumpinee certainly knew that. The support for the Thai striker was clear to see from the moment that he made his walk to the ring, but Menshikov knew to anticipate this.

Despite coming into enemy territory, where he emphatically left with a come-from-behind victory in the third round, the Russian contender wasn't fazed by this position.

Dmitry Menshikov spoke at the post-event press conference about being the away fighter and whether that changed his mindset at all:

"You know what, I was doing my job. I didn't think of this much. Of course, I knew that he's a really famous Thai fighter, I knew that people were going to support him, but I didn't care. My job is simple - to fight. And I was doing my job."

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

Dmitry Menshikov was resilient on May 3

If there's one word to describe the performance put in by Dmitry Menshikov on May 3 it would be resilient.

The Russian fighter wasn't affected by anything the crowd or his opponent were able to throw at him and this led to him getting the win.

Even when he was likely two rounds down, away from home with his back against the wall, he remained composed, and that meant he was able to hurt his opponent and find the finish late on.

It was a confident and calculated display from Menshikov, who delivered one of the best moments of the entire event.

