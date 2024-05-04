ONE Fight Night 22 results: Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov

Two of ONE Championship's most dangerous lightweight Muay Thai contenders, Dmitry Menshikov and Sinsamut Klinmee, stepped inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a high-stakes clash at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video.

Both men walked into the bout with impressive back-to-back wins, but only one could leave with their streak intact.

Round 1

Menshikov comes out and immediately fires a nasty leg kick. Sinsamut fires back with a kick of his own. Both fighters continue trading leg attacks. Menshikov offers up a jab against the ropes before going low once again. Menshikov throws a combination and Sinsamut responds with a body kick. Menshikov continues to press forward, backing Sinsamut up against the ropes, but the Russian appears to be a bit hesitant to throw.

Menshikov again kicks low before throwing a combination of strikes prompting Sinsamut to clinch. Upon the break, Sinsamut goes up top with a head kick. Menshikov blocks and looks for a big looping left hand. Menshikov misses and eats another brutal leg kick as the bell sounds.

Round 2

Menshikov tries to throw a high kick of his own to kickstart the second round. Sinsamut fires back with a front kick followed by a straight right hand. Trying to vary his strikes, Menshikov throws a couple of elbows, but Sinsamut sees them coming and avoids the danger. Sinsamut continues to piece off Menshikov with a variety of attacks that have Menshikov struggling to keep up.

Menshikov forces his way in, throwing a power left that misses the mark. Menshikov continues headhunting and lands a big left hand that backs up Sinsamut. The Thai goes back to attacking the lead leg, prompting Menshikov to switch stances temporarily.

Menshikov ends the round, stalking his opponent and landing a left hook against the ropes.

Round 3

Menshikov picks up right where he left off, moving forward and pressuring his opponent, but it's Sinsamut who continues to be the more active fighter, pumping his jab and landing some still calf kicks. Menshikov responds with a couple of right hands to the body of Sinsamut. Menshikov lands a stiff jab before unleashing a flurry of strikes and, targeting his opponent's body.

With Sinsamut folded over, Menshikov uncorks a right hook that sends the Thai crashing to the canvas and unable to answer the referee's count.

ONE Fight Night 22 - Dmitry Menshikov vs. Sinsamut Klinmee official result

Sinsamut Klinmee appeared to be up two rounds going into the third, but it was Menshikov who proved to have the greater gas tank as he continued to put pressure on his opponent before putting him away with a sickening barrage to the body.

With the win, Menshikov moves to 3-1 under the ONE Championship banner with all three of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Dmitry Menshikov defeated Sinsamut Klinmee via KO (punches and knees to the body) at 1:33 of round three (Muay Thai - lightweight).