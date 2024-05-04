ONE Fight Night 22: Early results from Bangkok

ONE Championship returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, May 3 for a loaded ONE Fight Night 22 card headlined by a highly anticipated clash between strawweight Muay Thai stars Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova.

But first, ONE fans were treated to five fantastic early bouts featuring Muay Thai, MMA, kickboxing, and submission grappling

Getting things started was Sean Climaco who made a statement in his promotional debut, scoring a vicious body shot knockout just past the two-minute mark of the opening round against Josue Cruz.

Former ADCC and IBJJF world champion Bianca Basilio kept the finishes coming, submitting Nanami Ichikawa in just 35 seconds with a slick rear-naked choke. The Brazilian is now 2-1 under the ONE Championship banner with a 100% finish rate and more than 100 career victories on her resume.

In the third fight of the night, Moroccan fighter Zakaria El Jamari scored a massive upset, earning a unanimous decision victory over Thai fan favorite Thongpoon. It was El Jamari's first win under the ONE banner after coming up short in his promotional debut at ONE 166 in Qatar.

Undefeated Japanese standout Chihiro Sawada kept her 'O' intact with a dominant three-round performance against Noelle Grandjean, moving to 3-0 inside the Circle and 7-0-1 overall.

In the final early fight of the night, Rungrawee pulled off a split-decision win over Bogdan Shumarov in a three-round war that saw both men put on an incredible pace from bell to bell.

Full early results from ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video

Sean Climaco defeated Josue Cruz via knockout (body shot) at 2:06 of round one (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Bianca Basilio defeated Nanami Ichikawa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:35 (submission grappling - 132lb catchweight)

Zakaria El Jamari defeated Thongpoon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Chihiro Sawada defeated Noelle Grandjean via unanimous decision (MMA - strawweight)

Rungrawee defeated Bogdan Shumarov via split decision (kickboxing - strawweight)