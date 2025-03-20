"I’d receive a fine” - Eddie Hearn responds to Chris Eubank Jr.’s £1 million bet offer by revealing message from British Boxing Board of Control

Chris Eubank Jr. recently posed a mammoth bet of £1 million to Eddie Hearn, with 'NextGen' set to take on Hearn's client, Conor Benn, in a boxing match on April 26. Several weeks ago, Hearn suggested that he and Eubank Jr.'s promoter, Ben Shalom, should put £1 million on their respective clients to win the boxing match.

The Boxxer founder did not appear as keen as Hearn for the bet, but Eubank Jr. gladly stepped up to replace his promoter, offering the Matchroom Boxing chairman the same terms for the bet.

The pugilist goaded Hearn on, hoping to get him to agree to the bet, but the boxing promoter has now shared his response to the IBO middleweight champion. Hearn was recently interviewed by Ring Magazine, where he said:

"It's easy to trick the public. Just to make sure the public are aware, following our little laugh and a joke with Ben Shalom about the million-quid [bet], Ben Shalom stated that promoters can't bet. So much so that the British Boxing Board of Control recently actually sent an email which I'll show you now."

He continued:

"I'll read it out, because I just want to put Eubank Jr. to bed, he's one for the views... This is from the British Boxing Board of Control regarding regulation 30A, 'A member, i.e. a license holder, shall not directly or indirectly bet or permit, allow or enable any person for the member's benefit or gain to bet on the result, progress, conduct or any other outcome or the connection there with of a contest where the member is participating or proposing to participate in any capacity...'"

Hearn added:

That is the reason why Chris Eubank did a video yesterday... He knows I can't bet on the fight. He knows that if I did, I'd receive a fine."

Catch Eddie Hearn discussing Chris Eubank Jr.'s bet below (7:20):

Take a look at the full Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight card

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will get the chance to settle their differences in a packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 26. Their bout is brewing with bad blood following Benn's failed drug test in 2022 which saw their then-scheduled clash collapse.

Their beef has followed from the tense rivalry shared by their respective fathers in the 1990s.

They will headline the fight card showcasing several other notable British boxers, including Anthony Yarde, who faces Lyndon Arthur for the third time in his career.

See the full Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn boxing card below:

