“I’d still like to keep competing” - Shinya Aoki ponders if he can keep fighting at the highest level possible

Shinya Aoki knows the gap between him and Father Time is getting closer by the moment.

The former ONE lightweight MMA world champion showed the world every bit of his legend when he submitted John Lineker in their catchweight MMA out at ONE 165 this past weekend at Ariake Arena.

The Japanese icon was in his vintage form in Tokyo when he threw caution to the wind to catch Lineker’s back.

Lineker, one of the most terrifying knockout machines in MMA, nearly decapitated a lunging Aoki at the start of the match, but ‘Tobikan Judan’ showed why he’s called such a nickname.

After evading a knee strike, Aoki carefully worked his way to Lineker’s back and forced the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion to submit to a rear-naked choke.

Aoki, however, believes he won’t be doing much of the same thing for long.

In the post-event press conference, a heartbroken Shinya Aoki said his time at the sport’s highest level is at its end:

"Being 40 years old, I honestly don’t know how long I can keep this up. But I’d still like to keep competing, but not at this top level.”

Aoki is still capable of putting on a magical performance every time he steps between the ropes or inside the cage, but the 40-year-old veteran knows MMA is a dangerous career for anyone.

How Shinya Aoki ended up fighting John Lineker

Getting John Lineker inside the ring against Shinya Aoki was nothing short of impressive for ONE Championship.

Aoki was originally scheduled to face Sage Northcutt, but the American star pulled out of the fight after his cornermen were ordered to return to the United States following visa issues.

Fortunately for the promotion, Lineker was also in Tokyo and was ready to fight Aoki on short notice. Although he was now facing a former world champion, Aoki’s performance against Lineker was reminiscent of his younger and more lethal days.

Not only did Aoki get the submission win, but he also bagged a cool $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.