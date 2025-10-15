  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "I had my daughter with me" - Dana White gets honest about his experience at the Charlie Kirk Memorial event

"I had my daughter with me" - Dana White gets honest about his experience at the Charlie Kirk Memorial event

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 15, 2025 03:55 GMT
Dana White (right) talks attending Charlie Kirk
Dana White (right) talks attending Charlie Kirk's (left) memorial service. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White recently shared his honest thoughts about the Charlie Kirk Memorial event last month. White revealed that he attended the event with his daughter, who was greatly affected by Kirk's assassination.

Ad

Kirk was an American conservative speaker who was known for hosting socio-political debates on college campuses across the country. During an outdoor public appearance at Utah Valley University on Sept.10, Kirk was shot in the neck by a gunman reportedly positioned on a nearby rooftop. He was formally pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A massive memorial service was held in Kirk's honor on Sept. 21 at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Over 90,000 people attended the event, with several high-profile personalities like POTUS Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a post-fight interview after the latest Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) event, the UFC CEO was asked about his experience at the memorial. He replied:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Obviously, the Charlie Kirk thing affected a lot of people, including my daughter. I had my daughter with me. She goes to college down in Florida and she really took the Charlie Kirk thing hard. She came with me. I don't really know how to describe what it was like, but I knew I had to be there."
Ad
Ad

When Dana White slammed the mocking the Charlie Kirk's death

Last month, Dana White got honest about those seemingly mocking Charlie Kirk's death while slamming those calling for them to be punished for their speech. White made it clear that while he didn't approve of people mocking Kirk's death, he couldn't support anyone who tried to suppress free speech in any way.

Ad

In an interview with 60 Minutes (via @ChampRDS on X), White outlined his thoughts on the matter and stated:

I'm a big believer in free speech and, unfortunately, the most important speech to protect is hate speech… I hate [cancel culture] on both sides. All the stuff that’s going on with Charlie right now, I think you’re a disgusting human being if you’re celebrating the death of another human being. But I don’t like trying to destroy people’s lives over doing something dumb.''
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications