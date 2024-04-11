"I definitely expect to be champion at that point" - Bo Nickal optimistic about winning UFC gold before 2025 ends

Bo Nickal recently revealed his aspirations for the next 12 months. Nickal, a decorated wrestler, is set to feature at UFC 300 against Cody Brundage this weekend at the T-Mobile Area in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 28-year-old recently expressed confidence in becoming champion by next year but emphasized his focus on constant improvement. Speaking to Chamatkar Sandhu recently, Nickal had this to say:

"You know, I definitely expect to be champion at that point. You know, for me, the main focus is just continuing to improve as a fighter and get better. And I have big goals and things I want to accomplish, but the only way I'm going to get there is If I just continually improve."

Nickal highlighted his dedication to training and development, stating:

So every day for me is, just working on my development and working on, you know, different skills and tactics and understanding MMA. So you know, that's kind of the overarching theme everything that I do is, is improvement. But of course, you know, I want to be fighting the best guys in the world and dominating."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below:

Bo Nickal cautions against overlooking Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 title fight

Bo Nickal isn't following the crowd when it comes to the light heavyweight championship clash between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

In a recent episode of his show Nickals and Dimes, Nickal highlighted Hill's toughness and power, suggesting he might be tougher out for Pereira than many expect.

Pereira, a former kickboxing champion, is known for his devastating striking and holds a win over former middleweight champ Israel Adesanya before leaping to 186 pounds. However, Nickal believes Hill's wrestling could be a key factor.

"It's gonna be a great fight. Honestly, dude, Jamahal [Hill] is tough. He's kind of a dog, bro. I feel like people are overlooking him, I know [Alex] Pereira is really good. So I'm not saying that he's gonna beat Pereira for sure but I do feel like he's being overlooked. Becuase I think everybody's kind of being like alright, Pereira is going to smash him but I don't know."

Check out Nickal's prediction below (31:48):

