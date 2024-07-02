"I cannot deny anyone a fight" - Prajanchai ready for Jonathan Di Bella, other challengers for newly won kickboxing crown

Two-sport world champion Prajanchai is assuming his role as the new kickboxing king with integrity and poise hours after defeating former champ Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 68.

The co-main event between Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella certainly lived up to the hype when they collided inside the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both men put on nail-biting performances that were closely-matched but ultimately, it was Di Bella who lost to Prajanchai by way of decision.

For 27-year-old Prajanchai, his first order of action as double-world champion is to take on new challengers in any shape or form, including a rematch with his Italian-Canadian rival.

Speaking at the OFF68 Post-fight interviews, the PK Saenchai representative said:

"I am now the champion and I cannot deny anyone a fight. I would fight anyone and I would be happy with a rematch, because as I said, he's one of the top fighters in the world. So why not?"

"YOU GET WHAT YOU WORK FOR" - Prajanchai is overcome with emotion after beating the odds at OFF68

Prajanchai was overcome with emotion after making history as a rare two-sport world champion at ONE Fight Nigth 68.

The Thai superstar toiled all his life to build his name up in the largest martial arts promotion in the world.

When he lost his strawweight Muay Thai belt to former world-title holder, Joseph Lasiri in 2022 by TKO, it was difficult to imagine him rising up again in the rankings after suffering such a devastating blow in his career.

But he proved his critics wrong. Prajanchai sliced through his next three opponents to unify his interim belt against Lasiri last December, with astonishing results.

Now, he's the unprecedented champion in two sports, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Overcome with emotion on Friday, Prajanchai shared the secret to his success on Instagram.

He wrote the caption:

"YOU GET WHAT YOU WORK FOR NOT WHAT YOU WISH FOR."

