Double champ Prajanchai says he won't "pick and choose" challengers for his Muay Thai and kickboxing belts

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is ready to take on the mantle of being a reigning and defending two-sport world champion.

The elite Thai striker has already been dominant in his preferred rule set of Muay Thai where he has proven himself to be the best at strawweight.

At ONE Friday Fights 68 this past weekend, he looked to prove that he is the best strawweight striker period by claiming the kickboxing title.

Jonathan Di Bella, on the other hand, was out to reclaim the belt having been stripped of his title last April when the two men were originally scheduled to compete.

After coming out on top in an extremely competitive main event clash inside Lumpinee Stadium, Prajanchai is looking to keep both divisions active.

He spoke in his post-fight interview about how he has no preference as to which belt he defends next.

Wherever there are challengers, that is where he will go:

"I would like to not pick and choose which one I would like to defend first because any title would be great. As long as there's an opponent for me, I will accept any fight."

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

Prajanchai will be a tough champion to dethrone

Just like he proved when he reclaimed his Muay Thai world championship by stopping Joseph Lasiri, Prajanchai isn't going away anytime soon.

Now reigning as a two-sport world champion, he is just as motivated to continue putting together wins as he was on his way to the title.

Jonathan Di Bella was able to have a lot of success against the world champion but even with a strong performance from the Canadian-Italian, he wasn't able to come away with the win on the scorecards.

ONE Championship fans who purchased the PPV for ONE Friday Fights 68 can revisit all the action from Lumpinee Stadium.

