“I cannot describe my joy” – Thai star Sitthichai thrilled to compete inside Impact Arena for the first time in his decorated career

Thai striking veteran and current third-ranked ONE Championship kickboxing contender 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is one of the most accomplished fighters from Thailand.

He has competed in all of the biggest stadiums in Bangkok, but his next outing will be the first time he graces the halls of the Impact Arena. 'Killer Kid' is excited to show fans what he can do.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sitthichai said he was pumped to step into the Circle in the Impact Arena for the very first time to face an international foe in front of his hometown crowd.

'Killer Kid' stated:

"This is my first time fighting at the Impact Arena. And my opponent is a Japanese superstar. I cannot describe my joy at being able to fight in such a huge global event. It makes me feel like the organization still values me and I am still needed by them."

'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is set to lock horns with Japanese kickboxing icon and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong pumped to face off against high level Masaaki Noiri: "It made me feel excited"

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is excited to face Japanese star Masaaki Noiri because of the latter's pedigree.

Noiri is a former K-1 world champion and is widely regarded as one of the best kickboxing products to come out of Japan.

'Killer Kid' told ONE Championship:

"When I heard the news that Masaaki Noiri had signed with ONE, I learned that he was a Japanese superstar like Takeru. It made me feel excited. Even though I didn’t know him very well, I knew his skill level would be high."