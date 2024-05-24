ONE 167: Thai striking machine Sitthichai breaks down the supposed holes in Masaaki Noiri’s armor

Thai sensation Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong believes his next opponent's penchant for eating strikes while trying to counter will be his downfall come fight night.

On Friday, June 7, ONE Championship will head back to Impact Arena in Bangkok for a loaded ONE 167 card featuring the returns of Tawanchai, Rodtang, Kade Ruotolo, and Mikey Musumeci.

Making his promotional debut at the event will be former two-division K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri who is set to square off with Sitthichai in a featherweight kickboxing clash that could have an immediate impact on the division's title picture.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their highly anticipated clash in The Land of Smiles, the Thai striking machine believes he has already spotted Noiri's weakness well before the two step inside the Circle

“I think his weakness is he tends to absorb attacks rather than defend them because he wants to counter his opponents," he said.

Masaaki Noiri ready to prove himself against Sitthichai at ONE 167

After dominating the scene in Japan, Masaaki Noiri will step onto martial arts' biggest global stage ready to prove that he's capable of winning gold while competing alongside the best fighters in the world.

Thus far, Noiri has captured titles in Krush, Glory Kickboxing, and K-1, including the K-1 World GP welterweight and super lightweight straps. He's also proven himself to be a dual threat, winning the WBC Muaythai Japan super lightweight championship.

Overall, the Nagoya, Japan native has 49 victories to his credit with 25 of those coming by way of knockout. Over the last five years, Noiri has only lost one fight

Who comes out on top when Japan's best meets Thailand's finest inside the Circle?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.