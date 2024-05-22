Masaaki Noiri excited to ‘prove the strength of Japanese fighters’ in a possible homecoming event in Japan

Japanese kickboxing icon and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri is eyeing an appearance at an upcoming ONE Championship event in Tokyo later this year.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong teased his promotion's return to 'the land of the rising sun' in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post. And Noiri believes he needs to be on this card to 'prove the strength of Japanese fighters'.

Noiri told SCMP MMA:

"For sure, I want to be on the card as well, because I signed with ONE to prove that Japanese fighters are strong."

Noiri is the latest addition to the ONE Championship roster from Japan after fellow former K-1 world champion 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa made his promotional debut at ONE 165 in January.

Unfortunately, Takeru lost in the main event to Superlek Kiatmoo9 via unanimous decision.

Noiri is set to make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut early next month in a showdown with Thai kickboxing star 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The two lock horns at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

Masaaki Noiri excited to introduce himself to ONE's global fan base: "I'm the best in Japan"

Masaaki Noiri only has one goal in ONE Championship, and that's to represent his home country to the best of his ability and prove Japanese fighters are the creme of the crop.

He told SCMP MMA:

"So I'm so excited because I've been fighting in Japan, I have been showing my strength and proving that I'm the best in Japan, and finally I'm here to show the world who I am, so I'm very excited."