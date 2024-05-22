“It will be an explosive fight card” – Japanese star Masaaki Noiri shares his dream fights for ONE’s next event in Japan

Former K-1 kickboxing champion Masaaki Noiri has the perfect card in mind for ONE Championship's rumored return to Japan.

After putting on a stellar event at ONE 165 in Tokyo headlined by a Fight of the Year contender between Takeru Segawa and Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE Championship is expected to blow the roof off The Land of the Rising Sun once again.

Though no official announcements have been made, Noiri — who makes his ONE Championship debut on June 7 — believes he has a lineup that will deliver an absolute banger of a show in his home country.

"I believe [it should] be Takeru vs Rodtang. Hiroki Akimoto vs Jonathan Haggerty and myself versus Chngiz Allazov, Superbon, or Marat Grigorian. It will be an explosive fight card [for sure]."

Do you like Masaaki Noiri's wishlist of fights for ONE Championship's return to Japan, or is there another fight that you'd rather see?

Will Masaaki Noiri become the next big thing in ONE's featherweight kickboxing division?

After dominating the scene in Japan and capturing the K-1 World GP lightweight and welterweight world championships, Noiri will attempt to make his mark on martial arts' biggest stage when he squares off with Thai sensation Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong at ONE 167 in a featherweight kickboxing clash.

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Sitthichai will look to bounce back from a devastating loss against long-time rival Marat Grigorian at ONE 165 in Japan. If he can spoil the newcomer's big debut, the seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai titleholder will climb right back into the featherweight title picture.

Will Masaaki Noiri establish himself as a top contender in one of ONE's most loaded divisions, or will Sitthichai score his 129th career victory in his home country?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.