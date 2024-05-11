  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I'm second to none" - Sitthichai unfazed by Masaaki Noiri's reputation ahead of featherweight kickboxing duel on June 7

"I'm second to none" - Sitthichai unfazed by Masaaki Noiri's reputation ahead of featherweight kickboxing duel on June 7

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified May 11, 2024 09:35 GMT
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (left) and Masaaki Noiri (right)
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (left) and Masaaki Noiri (right)

A rude welcome is what the current number three-rated ONE featherweight kickboxing contender Sitthicahi Sitsongpeenong is planning to give to promotional newcomer Masaaki Noiri in their upcoming featherweight kickboxing match at ONE 167 on June 7, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sitthicahi shared this intention of his in his recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of their exciting clash, as he stated:

"I understand that he's a big name in Japan, and he's the K-1 world champion, but I also believe that I'm second to none in terms of kickboxing. And I believe the fight will be fun because we both like to win, and he also hasn't fought in a long time as well. But I am very determined that this time, I will get the victory."
youtube-cover

Although he acknowledged that Masaaki is one of the biggest draws in Japan, he is still confident that he has the tools to beat him, especially since he has been with the world's largest martial arts organization since 2020. During his four-year campaign under the banner, he collected a record of five wins and four losses.

Meanwhile, after dominating the Japanese kickboxing circuit and becoming a K-1 champion, Masaaki finally found his way to ONE Championship and signed an exclusive multi-fight deal to beef up the 155-pound featherweight kickboxing division.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Masaaki Noiri join other ONE Championship stars in the loaded ONE 167 card

Aside from the featherweight banger between Sitthichai and Masaaki on June 7, they will join other big names in ONE Championship to deliver a martial arts spectacle in front of a packed crowd at the Impact Arena.

The card will be headlined by the ONE atomweight MMA world title showdown between Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga, while the co-main event features the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title match of Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी