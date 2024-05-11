A rude welcome is what the current number three-rated ONE featherweight kickboxing contender Sitthicahi Sitsongpeenong is planning to give to promotional newcomer Masaaki Noiri in their upcoming featherweight kickboxing match at ONE 167 on June 7, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sitthicahi shared this intention of his in his recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of their exciting clash, as he stated:

"I understand that he's a big name in Japan, and he's the K-1 world champion, but I also believe that I'm second to none in terms of kickboxing. And I believe the fight will be fun because we both like to win, and he also hasn't fought in a long time as well. But I am very determined that this time, I will get the victory."

Although he acknowledged that Masaaki is one of the biggest draws in Japan, he is still confident that he has the tools to beat him, especially since he has been with the world's largest martial arts organization since 2020. During his four-year campaign under the banner, he collected a record of five wins and four losses.

Meanwhile, after dominating the Japanese kickboxing circuit and becoming a K-1 champion, Masaaki finally found his way to ONE Championship and signed an exclusive multi-fight deal to beef up the 155-pound featherweight kickboxing division.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Masaaki Noiri join other ONE Championship stars in the loaded ONE 167 card

Aside from the featherweight banger between Sitthichai and Masaaki on June 7, they will join other big names in ONE Championship to deliver a martial arts spectacle in front of a packed crowd at the Impact Arena.

The card will be headlined by the ONE atomweight MMA world title showdown between Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga, while the co-main event features the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title match of Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.