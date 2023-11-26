FREE FULL FIGHT: Living legends Superbon, Sitthichai collide in kickboxing classic

Superbon Singha Mawynn and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong settled their trilogy fight when they made their ONE Championship debut in July 2020 at ONE: No Surrender, which went down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two Muay Thai superstars fought in a kickboxing ruleset, and once again delivered an instant classic. This striking masterclass was reposted by ONE Championship on their official YouTube channel ahead of Superbon’s upcoming fight, with the description:

“Before former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon challenges reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46, relived his kickboxing masterclass against Thai striking great Sitthichai in 2020!”

Coming into the fight, Superbon and Sitthichai split their head-to-head matchup with one win each. This was their opportunity to break the tie and make a dream ONE Championship debut by picking up a win.

Since the opening bell rang, both striking maestros showed why they are worthy of a contract with the world’s largest martial arts organization, as they went toe-to-toe with their signature attacks, with Superbon landing his left high kicks and right hook counters while Sitthichai attacking the body with multiple knee strikes and sneaky punch combinations.

It was a see-saw battle in the first and second rounds, and the fight was basically hanging in the balance heading into the third stanza. But the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative made sure to inflict more damage in the third round to sway the judges and award him the unanimous decision victory.

Superbon aims to capture a second world title in ONE Championship against Tawanchai

Since getting a dub in his maiden outing in the world’s largest martial arts organization, Superbon went on to capture the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Giorgio Petrosyan with a highlight-reel second-round knockout triumph in his very next fight.

He was able to fend off the challenge from Marat Grigorian before losing the championship to Chingiz Allazov in January 2023 via a second-round knockout. However, the 33-year-old has another opportunity to collect another 26 pounds of gold when he takes on Tawanchai in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

A win for Superbon not only will halt the six-fight win streak of the 24-year-old phenom but will also make him a part of an elite club of ONE fighters who were able to win two world titles in two different sports.

ONE Friday Fights 46 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.