“I deserve my rematch” - Felipe Lobo hopes he can settle the score with tormentors Jonathan Haggerty and Nabil Anane

Last weekend's ONE Fight Night 28 saw 'Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo bounce back from an unsuccessful 2024 run with a TKO finish against former foe Saemapetch Fairtex.

This is only the first of Lobo's planned rematches streak against some of the most skilled fighters in the division.

In the post-fight interview with the Bangkok Post, Nick Atkin asks about Lobo's future fight plans. With his ideal targets preoccupied with upcoming title matches, 'Demolition Man' says he'd rather wait than face a random opponent. Lobo said:

"I'm happy to wait. I want to go to the top as well. I want to fight the best fighters."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Hypothetically offered Kiamran Nabati as his next opponent, Lobo said he needs to tie up unfinished business first:

"Nabati is a good fighter, he's coming up very well, but I feel that I need to do my rematches first. I deserve my rematch."

Check out the interview below:

'Demolition Man' is looking to rematch bantamweight kings Nabil Anane and Jonathan Haggerty. He suffered two consecutive losses in 2024 - a TKO from kickboxing champ Haggerty and a unanimous decision loss from interim Muay Thai champ Anane.

"Take his revenge against Haggerty" - Fans clamor for Felipe Lobo to take on Jonathan Haggerty in electric rematch

Last weekend at the Lumpinee Stadium, Felipe Lobo reminded the world why he's called 'Demolition Man.' Lobo's brutal destruction of Saemapetch left the Thai striker in the dust, and had fans calling for a rematch against one of his past tormentors.

One fan summed up the sentiment perfectly:

"I want to see Lobo again against Haggerty, already he was close to knocking him out, before getting knocked out, with this kind of performance and confidence, I'm sure he can take his revenge against Haggerty 🔥🔥"

After an unsuccessful 2024 run, Felipe Lobo is starving for another win. With this new victory putting him back in the running, will he get his chance to get the rematch he craves?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.