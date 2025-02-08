ONE Fight Night 28 results: Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex

The second meeting between former world title challengers Felipe Lobo and Saemapetch Fairtex was part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 28 card on Friday evening inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Saemapetch looked to avenge his knockout loss during their first meeting in April 2023, while Lobo aimed to reassert his mastery over the Thai star with another triumph against him.

See the blow-by-blow action from this exciting bantamweight Muay Thai fight.

Round 1: Lobo opened with a solid body kick and followed it up with a stiff jab that sat Saemapetch down momentarily. Lobo continued to be more aggressive in his approach by pressuring Saemapetch against the ropes.

Saemapetch answered with a solid leg kick that stunned Lobo for a second. Both fighters remained cautious and calculated approach, but the Thai contender started to let go of his hands and legs by also landing several clean shots against Lobo. Just before the round ended, Lobo landed a powerful elbow strike.

Round 2: Saemapetch landed a one-two combination, but Lobo countered him with a strong punch of his own to clip him early in the second round. The Brazilian contender maintained his forward-pressure approach until he scored the first knockdown of the match with a looping left-hand punch.

Moments later, Lobo unloaded another left hook punch against Saemapetch that knocked down Saemapatch for the second time. Saemapetch tried to answer back with body kicks, but the round still belonged to Lobo with those two knockdowns.

Round 3: With his back against the wall, Saemapetch was the more aggressive fighter by unleashing several combinations. However, Lobo used this to his advantage to land another left hook that knocked Saemapetch down for the third time in the match.

Even with the three knockdowns that he scored, Lobo was still hunting for the finish, and it paid massive dividends for him by finishing the match with a three-piece combination for the TKO win.

ONE Fight Night 28 - Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex official result

Felipe Lobo proved that his first win over Saemapetch Fairtex was not a fluke, as he scored another victory against him in their bantamweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday evening inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Brazilian striking sensation's left hook was the key to this victory. He landed these several times during the fight to score four knockdowns against his Thai rival.

Two of those knockdowns came in the opening round, while the other two occurred in the second and third stanzas. This was Lobo's fourth win under the world's largest martial arts organization, which also helped him break his two-fight skid.

Felipe Lobo defeated Saemapetch Fairtex via third-round TKO in their bantamweight Muay Thai match.

