“I deserve the rematch” - Jonathan Di Bella believes there’s no other rightful contender for Prajanchai’s kickboxing crown

At ONE Friday Fights 68 in June of last year, former ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella had a clear shot at reclaiming his lost throne... but he missed a step, and Thai legend Prajanchai ended up going home with it instead.

It was a unanimous decision, but Di Bella is unsatisfied with the outcome. Frustrated but relentless, he picked up two solid wins, including an interim title bout that put him right back in the thick of things.

Now, Di Bella says it's time to run it back.

In a live interview with Nick Atkin, Jonathan Di Bella said that a strawweight kickboxing unification match is the logical next step:

"Yeah, I agree. He can’t forget about that fight. We’ve got to do that first, and then, you know. Since he beat me, I’ve had two fights - one of them was that I beat one of the top guys, and then I beat another top guy for the interim title - so I deserve the rematch."

Watch the full interview below:

“Super fights will make you a big star” - Jonathan Di Bella eyeing career-defining matches once he unifies belts

While settling the score with Prajanchai is priority number one, Jonathan Di Bella’s long-term vision is much bigger. He’s not just chasing gold, he wants legacy fights and a chance to cement his name among the best in the sport.

"Once I get the belt back, 100 percent. I’d be focused on super fights," he said. "That’s my main goal - get the undisputed belt back and then get the big super fights. Super fights will make you a big star. I’ve got things to do, but I want to get my belt first, and then I’d be open to super fights."

